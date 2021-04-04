Four transporting explosives without license arrested

April 4, 2021   10:34 am

Sri Lanka Police has arrested four individuals for transporting explosives without a valid license.

The explosives were being transported in a three-wheeler at the Bakamuna area on the Na Ula-Elahera road, police said.

Police have seized 03 kg 230 g of ammonia, 135 g of water gel, 20 g of gun powder, 14 detonator caps, wire rolls, a stone drill, and several other items.

The arrested suspects are residents of Avissawella, the police said.

