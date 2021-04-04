Health guidelines issued for Avurudu season not practical - PHI Union

The Public Health Inspectors’ (PHI) Association says that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health for the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season are not practical at all.

Its chairman, Upul Rohana, stated that the Ministry issued guidelines on several previous occasions and failed to implement them.

Health Ministry and Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, yesterday (April 03), issued health guidelines in view of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Pointing out that there are many unidentified coronavirus-infected persons in the country, Upul Rohana stated that there is a high risk of the virus spreading throughout the country after the New Year season.