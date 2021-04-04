Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith called on the government to take legal action against former president Maithripala Sirisena, who has been found guilty in the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking to the media following the Easter Sunday Mass at St. Lucia’s Church, Kotahena, this morning (04), the Cardinal called for the recommendations of the report to be implemented as soon as possible.

The Archbishop said, “I earnestly request the Government to implement the report of the Commission appointed to study the Easter Attacks.

We feel embarrassed at times. There is a rumor that our former President is seeking to contest at the elections. I would like to ask whether this was stated while wearing clothes. How can a President who left the country while knowing about the deaths of people contest at elections once again? How can he become a party leader?

The Commission has convicted him through its report. So, there is no need to delay further in taking legal action against him.

I ask the relevant leaders not to be like [Pontius] Pilates who wash their hands of their crimes. Go home and mind your own business.”