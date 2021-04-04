Debate on Easter attacks commission report continued on Wednesday

The adjourned debate on the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on 2019 Easter attacks will continue at the Parliament on Wednesday (April 07).

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to further continue the debate on “Final Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into and Report or Take Necessary Action on the Bomb Attacks on 21st April 2019”.

Accordingly, the debate will take place from 11.00 am to 04.30 pm at the parliament on Wednesday.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has also scheduled 08 Questions for Oral Answers on the same day.

This will take place prior to the debate on the Presidential Commission report.