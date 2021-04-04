Govt has printed Rs 40 billion in March alone - Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says that the government has printed money worth Rs 40 billion in the month of March alone.

He mentioned speaking at a program held in Hambantota yesterday (April 03).



Premadasa said, “Rs 40 billion was printed in March alone. Where does this money go? Are they used for public service? Have houses been built for the public? Do youth get jobs? Are the prices of goods going down? Are reliefs given? Nothing is received. The leaders are enjoying luxuries after printing money worth Rs 40 billion.

Back then they promised [the country] will be taken towards prosperity. However, the way money is printed [the country] will not be taken towards prosperity, but towards Zimbabwe.”

The leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also commented on the depreciation of the Rupee.

He said that when the Rupee depreciated – ‘not as much as now’ – during the previous regime Minister Bandula Gunawardena held press conferences every day and claimed it was the incompetence of the government.

However, now that the Rupee has depreciated to Rs 202 against the US Dollar, Premadasa says he would like to question whether it is the skill or the incompetence of the current government.

“It is now clear that the government can neither manage the Rupee nor the country. That is the current situation.“