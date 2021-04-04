Daily COVID-19 cases count hits 122

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ministry of Health on Saturday (April 04) confirmed 25 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 122.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 93,436.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,647 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 90,208 while the death toll stands at 581.