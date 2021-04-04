Daily COVID-19 cases count hits 122

Daily COVID-19 cases count hits 122

April 4, 2021   10:04 pm

Ministry of Health on Saturday (April 04) confirmed 25 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 122.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 93,436.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,647 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 90,208 while the death toll stands at 581.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories