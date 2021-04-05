Thundershowers expected in several districts

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (05th), are Thelwatta, Baddegama, Dediyawala, Mulatiyana, Agunakolapelessa and Udamalala at about 12:13 noon.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be rough and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.