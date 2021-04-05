The National ‘Aluth Sahal Mangalya’, one of the most venerated ancient agricultural rituals to offer the maiden harvest of Maha season to the Lord Buddha, was held yesterday (04) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi premises.

It is an annual custom to set aside the first portion of the recently recede harvest to prepare Buddha Pooja. The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Department of Agrarian Services for the 54th time under the guidance of Chief Incumbent of Atamasthana Ven. Prof. Pallegama Sirinivasa Nayaka Thero.

A large number of farmers from different parts of the country were present at the traditional ceremony with the hope of receiving blessings of nature and the Triple Gem to receive timely showers, bountiful harvest, and prosperous economy for the country, President’s Media Division stated.

Following the ancient traditions, the ‘Aluth Sahal Mangalya’ Perahera entered the Bo Maluwa through the eastern wahalkada amidst hewisi sounds and filled the gold-plated bowl set up in the pavilion in front of sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, with rice with great respect and devoutness.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa performed the traditional custom of filling the bowl with fresh rice amidst the chanting of Seth Pirith by the Maha Sangha led by Ven. Pallegama Sirinivasa Nayaka Thero.

Afterward, the Ministers and MPs, as well as a large number of farmers from different parts of the country, filled the bowl with fresh rice.

The first copy of the magazine compiled by the Department of Agrarian Development to mark the ‘Aluth Sahal Mangalya’ was presented to President Rajapaksa by the Commissioner-General of Agrarian Development A.H. M. L. Abeyratne.

Basnayake Nilame of the Saman Devalaya Nigara Jayasundara Bandara handed over the bowl of ghee to the President to pay homage to the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.