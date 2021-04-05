Sinopharm inoculation drive in Sri Lanka commences

The COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese origin, Sinopharm, will be added to Sri Lanka’s inoculation drive from today (April 05), according to State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

However, Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka are expected to be given priority under the first phase of the Sinopharm vaccination drive in the country.

On March 31, Sri Lanka received a consignment of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by China.

The vaccine has been donated to Sri Lanka by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the request of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.