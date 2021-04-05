One importer set to re-export coconut oil stocks containing Aflatoxin

All measures have been set in place to re-export the coconut oil stocks of one of the three companies that imported unrefined coconut oil containing carcinogens, Sri Lanka Customs said.

Accordingly, the relevant coconut oil stocks of ‘Katana Refineries’ will be re-exported within this week, said Major General (Retired) Vijith Ravipriya, the Director-General of Customs.

It was recently revealed that stocks of unrefined coconut oil imported by 03 companies - Ali Brothers, Edirisinghe Edible Oil, and Katana Refineries - contained the carcinogen Aflatoxin. It was confirmed through a second test that the relevant coconut oil stocks contain high levels of Aflatoxin.

Thereby, the Sri Lanka Customs ordered the relevant companies to re-export their coconut oil stocks.

The Director-General of Customs added that test reports of coconut oil samples of another company are to be obtained today (April 05).

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Traditional Coconut Oil Manufacturers Association alleges that the cancellation of the 2016 gazette for mixing other edible oils with coconut oil is being delayed until the oil stocks of a certain importer are sold.

The Convener of the Association Buddhika de Silva claimed, “This decision was taken seven months ago. Why is this decision not being implemented? In the last two weeks, one importer has brought down a tanker of oil. The gazette notification is withheld until it is sold out.”

Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena recently stated that a new gazette will be issued prohibiting the mixing of any edible oils with imported coconut oil, canceling the earlier gazette issued in 2016, which allowed to do the same.

Meanwhile, the Sinhale United National Front lodged a complaint at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the matter of imported coconut oil.

They demand the arrest of the owners of the 03 companies that imported coconut oil with carcinogens, the Director-General of Sri Lanka Customs, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI), and the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).