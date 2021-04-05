Sri Lankans deported from UAE found linked to extremist activities

April 5, 2021   12:21 pm

Two suspects, who had been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) after being deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been revealed to have propagated extremist ideologies.

Sri Lanka Police and the TID recently arrested two individuals who were deported from the UAE over various offenses.

One suspect, a 44-year-old from Mawanella, had been arrested on March 30 while the other, a 47-year-old from Matale had been arrested on March 25.

The laptops seized from the suspect had been analyzed and examined by a team of experts, revealing various lectures and video footage containing extremist ideologies.

Further investigations being carried out by the TID have revealed that the duo had conducted various lectures for Sri Lankan families in the UAE.

A special team has been deployed to interrogate the duo, according to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

