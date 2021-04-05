Petition against gazette increasing estate workers daily wage fixed for hearing

The petition filed against the gazette increasing estate workers’ daily wage to Rs 1,000 has been fixed for hearing by the Court of Appeal.

When the case was taken up before a bench of Justices Arjuna Obeysekera and Mayadunne Corea today (April 05), it was decided that the petition would be heard on May 05.

In addition, it was also ordered to issue notices to the respondent of the petition.

Twenty plantation companies have filed a petition seeking a writ order nullifying the government’s gazette notification declaring the daily minimum wage of tea and rubber plantation workers to be Rs 1,000.

The petition has been filed by 20 companies including Agarapathana Plantation Company and Elpitiya Plantation Company.

Eighteen individuals including Minister of Labor Nimal Siripala de Silva, Commissioner-General of Labour Prabhath Chandrakeerthi, and the Chairman of the Wages Board for the Tea Industry have been named respondents of the petition.

The government recently issued a gazette notification declaring that the minimum daily wage of an estate worker should be Rs 1,000.