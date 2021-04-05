Sri Lanka Cricket summoned before COPE tomorrow

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been summoned again before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) tomorrow (April 06).

Earlier, when SLC was summoned before the COPE on February 11, the meeting had to be suspended due to the unpreparedness of the SL Cricket officials and they were informed that they would be given a time period of one month to appear before the COPE again.

The COPE chaired by Member of Parliament Prof. Charitha Herath has summoned 04 state institutions to the committee in April.

Accordingly, the National Livestock Development Board (NLDB) will be summoned before the committee on April 07 and the Sri Lanka Football Federation on April 20.

The COPE will be convened on April 23 to inquire into past irregularities in the Sri Lanka National Film Corporation, a statement said.