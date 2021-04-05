Easter attacks victim issues letter of demand to Maithripala, Ranil and 10 others

Moditha Ekanayake, Attorney-at-Law, has issued a Letter of demand against 12 individuals seeking compensation of Rs 500 million for the physical and psychological damages caused to him by the failure to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The letter of demand issued via Attorney at Law Sujeewa Gunatilake has been issued to 12 respondents including the former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister, former State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, and Attorney General.

Ekanayake, via his letter of demand, claims that the respondents had not taken steps to prevent the attack despite receiving sufficient intelligence on it.

Pointing out that he suffered critical injuries in the suicide bombing that took place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, the Attorney at Law demands Rs 500 million as compensation from the respondents.

The letter of demand further stated that legal action will be sought if the compensation is not paid within 14 days.

Further, Attorney at Law Moditha Ekanayake has issued another letter of demand to the Director Board of the Shangri-La Hotel in Sri Lanka demanding USD 1.5 million in compensation for the attack.

He claims that 02 suicide bombers were able to carry out their attack due to the lack of proper security arrangements at the Shangri-La Hotel.

In addition, the Attorney has issued yet another letter of demand to three more individuals including Mohammad Yusuf Ibrahim - father of the Shangri-La suicide bomber Mohamed Insaaf – who is currently under remand custody.

He has demanded compensation of Rs 400 million from the relevant letter of demand.