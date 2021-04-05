Heat advisory issued for several districts

The Department of meteorology has issued a heat index advisory for several districts in the country for tomorrow (06).

Heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level at some places in Mullaitivu, Vauniya, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Monaragala districts.

The department said that under this level of warning, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible while continuing activity could result in heat stroke.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature.