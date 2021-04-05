Findings of Sub-Committee studying PCoI report on Easter attacks submitted to President

The Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to study in-depth the facts and recommendations on the course of action contained in the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks has handed over its report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Chairman of the Committee, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa handed over the report at the Presidential Secretariat, today (05), President’s Media Division stated.

The Committee was appointed by President Rajapaksa on 19th February 2021.



While the committee’s report was due before March 15, the committee took an additional two weeks to carry out further investigations.



The committee, which studied the reports on the Easter Sunday attack at length, has identified 78 recommendations. The report of the Sub-Committee includes how those recommendations are to be implemented and which agencies are to implement them.

The President had earlier referred the legal matters to the Attorney General, PMD said.

The other members of the committee were Ministers Johnston Fernando, Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, and the Secretary to the Committee, Director-General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, Hariguptha Rohanadheera were presented on this occasion.