Azath Salley files FR petition over arrest

Former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley, who was arrested by the CID last month, has filed a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court.

The leader of the National Unity Front, through his attorneys, has submitted an FR petition claiming that his arrest and detention ‘without a just cause’ was in violation of his fundamental rights.

The Attorney General, Inspector General of Police (IGP), CID Director Nishantha de Soysa, CID Chief Inspector Jayantha Payagala, Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara and the Secretary of the ministry Major General (Retd) Jagath Alwis have been named as respondents in the petition.