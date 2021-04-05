Azath Salley files FR petition over arrest

Azath Salley files FR petition over arrest

April 5, 2021   07:35 pm

Former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley, who was arrested by the CID last month, has filed a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court.

The leader of the National Unity Front, through his attorneys, has submitted an FR petition claiming that his arrest and detention ‘without a just cause’ was in violation of his fundamental rights.

The Attorney General, Inspector General of Police (IGP), CID Director Nishantha de Soysa, CID Chief Inspector Jayantha Payagala, Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara and the Secretary of the ministry Major General (Retd) Jagath Alwis have been named as respondents in the petition.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories