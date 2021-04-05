Coronavirus: 137 positive cases in total detected today

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sri Lanka on Monday (April 05) confirmed another 37 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as total infections detected within the day reached 137.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 93,595.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,451 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres while total recoveries have reached 90,563.

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 581.