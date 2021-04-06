Police to launch special operation to arrest drunk drivers

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A special police operation will be launched this month to arrest the motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Accordingly, this police operation is expected to come into effect from the 10th of April.

Sufficient numbers of breathalyzers have already been provided to all police stations and snap roadblocks will be set up to apprehend the drunk drivers, DIG Rohana noted.

Meanwhile, territorial officers in charge of police stations have been given relevant directives in this regard.

According to the police spokesperson, nine deaths caused by road accidents were reported on Monday (April 05). Among the deceased were four motorcyclists or pillion riders, three three-wheeler passengers and two pedestrians.

He urged motorists to take necessary preventive measures as there is an increase in motor traffic accidents.