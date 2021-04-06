Foreign Ministrys approval not needed for returnees from overseas Army Chief

Foreign Ministrys approval not needed for returnees from overseas Army Chief

April 6, 2021   09:38 am

Sri Lankans who are returning to the island from overseas do not need to obtain the approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says the Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva.

The revised quarantine measures issued by the Ministry of Health in March had noted that all incoming passengers or tourists are required to obtain the approval of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and other relevant authorities or from Sri Lanka Tourism. 

