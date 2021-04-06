Motion presented to appoint PSC to identify changes to election laws, electoral system

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena has presented a motion to appoint a select committee to identify appropriate changes to election laws and electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments.

The Select Committee is expected to consist of 15 members.

According to the motion, the recommendations of the committee should be submitted within six months post the appointment of the Select Committee made by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Committee has been tasked with identifying shortcomings of the existing electoral system and its structure and making recommendations with regard to the amendments pertaining to the subject matter.

The committee could decide on its quorum, summon any person before it, to require any person to produce any document or record, to procure and receive all such evidence, written or oral as it may think necessary for the fullest consideration, obtain services of specialists and experts in the relevant fields and make interim reports from time to time and sit notwithstanding any adjournment of Parliament.