Cabinet nod to purchase 6 million more Sputnik V vaccine doses

Sri Lanka is planning to import 6 million more doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia, says the Department of Government Information.

During its meeting held on Monday (April 05), the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal tabled by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi to order more of Sputnik V jabs to proceed with Sri Lanka’s inoculation drive.

The National Medical Regulatory Authority on March 04 approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Later, on March 23, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to purchase 7 million doses of Russia-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for USD 69.65 million.

The purchase order was placed on the recommendation of the Cabinet-appointed Negotiation Committee.

According to the Government Information Department, each vaccine will be purchased for USD 9.95.