AG summons Conservator-General of Forests over recent reports on forest destruction

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has summoned the Conservator-General of Forests and other officials of the Forest Conservation Department to take into consideration and verify the recent media reports on forest destruction.

According to the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, the relevant meeting is expected to be held today (April 06).

Further, necessary directives on the matter will also be given to the officials of the Forest Conservation Department.