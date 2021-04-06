Indian national dies while under remand custody in Sri Lanka

Indian national dies while under remand custody in Sri Lanka

April 6, 2021   12:26 pm

An Indian national arrested over a case of Buddha statue vandalism has reportedly died while under remand custody.

The suspect had died after being admitted to the Wariyapola Hospital last night (April 05) due to difficulty in breathing, according to Prison Media Spokesperson Prisons Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake.

The Indian national in question had been arrested on March 19 for vandalizing several Buddha statues in Kuliyapitiya.

After being produced before the court he had been placed under remand custody at the Wariyapola Prison.

The body of the deceased suspect is currently kept in the Wariyapola Hospital mortuary and the post mortem will be conducted after obtaining a court order.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories