Indian national dies while under remand custody in Sri Lanka

An Indian national arrested over a case of Buddha statue vandalism has reportedly died while under remand custody.

The suspect had died after being admitted to the Wariyapola Hospital last night (April 05) due to difficulty in breathing, according to Prison Media Spokesperson Prisons Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake.

The Indian national in question had been arrested on March 19 for vandalizing several Buddha statues in Kuliyapitiya.

After being produced before the court he had been placed under remand custody at the Wariyapola Prison.

The body of the deceased suspect is currently kept in the Wariyapola Hospital mortuary and the post mortem will be conducted after obtaining a court order.