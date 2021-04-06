Universities to reopen after Sinhala & Tamil New Year

Your browser does not support the audio element.

It has been decided to recommence the academic activities of universities via alternative methods, the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated.

Chairman of UGC Prof. Sampath Amaratunga stated that the academic activities temporarily halted due to COVID-19 fears, will recommence after the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival under strict health safety precautions.

The university administrative authority had previously decided to recommence academic activities in April after students are vaccinated against the virus.

However, the vaccination process of university students will be delayed due to delays in obtaining the vaccine, Prof. Amaratunga said.