Universities to reopen after Sinhala & Tamil New Year

Universities to reopen after Sinhala & Tamil New Year

April 6, 2021   01:14 pm

It has been decided to recommence the academic activities of universities via alternative methods, the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated.

Chairman of UGC Prof. Sampath Amaratunga stated that the academic activities temporarily halted due to COVID-19 fears, will recommence after the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival under strict health safety precautions.

The university administrative authority had previously decided to recommence academic activities in April after students are vaccinated against the virus.

However, the vaccination process of university students will be delayed due to delays in obtaining the vaccine, Prof. Amaratunga said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories