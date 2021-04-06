Naufer Mawlawi identified as ringleader of Easter attacks

Naufer Mawlawi identified as ringleader of Easter attacks

April 6, 2021   03:12 pm

Naufer Mawlawi, who is currently in remand custody, has been identified as the ringleader of Easter Sunday terror attacks, says Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara.

The minister’s remarks came during a special media briefing held this evening (April 06).

The press conference was also attended by Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and State Minister of National Security Chamal Rajapaksa.
 
Naufer Mawlawi is allegedly the theoretician of the now-banned organization National Thowheed Jamaath.

