Reigning Mrs. World from Sri Lanka, Caroline Jurie had been summoned to the Cinnamon Garden Police this morning (April 06) to record a statement regarding the controversy at the Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 pageant.

The Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 National Pageant held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre on April 04 came to a chaotic conclusion as the contestant initially crowned as Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 was de-crowned by the reigning Mrs. World claiming that the winning contestant was not eligible to hold the title.

Pushpika de Silva was crowned as the new Mrs. Sri Lanka at the pageant only for the crown to be snatched from her and passed on to the first runner-up over allegations of divorce.

The melee at the pageant known for its celebration of grace and beauty was widely criticized by the public.

Subsequently, Pushpika de Silva lodged a complaint with the Police that she had to be hospitalized for head injuries from her crown being ripped off, plus trauma.

However, it was announced yesterday (April 05) that Pushpika de Silva would retain her title as Mrs. Sri Lanka for the year 2021.

Meanwhile, Mrs. World Inc issuing a statement expressing their regret regarding the behavior of their current titleholder, Caroline Jurie.

They also stated that action will be taken on her based on an assessment of the incident at the pageant.

However, Mrs. World Inc also stated that they ‘do not ‘sit in moral judgment’ and will accept delegate sent by Mrs. Sri Lanka if she is legally married.