Coronavirus: 145 more patients regain health

April 6, 2021   05:27 pm

A total of 145 persons who were infected with the COVID-19 virus have been discharged from medical care, says the Ministry of Health.

According to Epidemiology Unit statistics, the recoveries count of Sri Lanka has climbed to 90,708.

As per the daily situation report, Sri Lanka has registered 93,595 positive cases of novel coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, 2,301 active cases are still receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 586 fatalities due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

