The Attorney General has directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest IP Lasantha Ratnayake, SI Nishantha Silva and PC Premakumara for conspiracy and murder over the killing of notorious underworld gang leader ‘Army Suranga’.

AG’s coordinating officer Senior State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated that Attorney General Dappula de Livera today provided instructions and directives to the Director of the CID with regard to the killing of the individual known as ‘Army Suranga’.

Accordingly, the AG has instructed to name Inspector of Police (IP) Lasantha Ratnayake, Sub-Inspector (SI) Adrian Nishantha Silva and Police Constable (PC) Premakumara (32484) as suspects in the case as it appears that there is sufficient evidence for the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

The instructions further state that such a preliminary investigation should be carried out under section 296 of the Penal Code, for charges of murder and conspiracy to murder.

The AG has further instructed to name IP Lasantha Ratnayake, SI Nishantha Silva and PC Premakumara as suspects in the case, proceed according to the provisions in the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, record their respective statements and produce them before the court.