Coronavirus: 177 new cases reported within the day

Ministry of Health on Tuesday (April 06) confirmed 82 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 177.

Among the newly-identified coronavirus patients are 19 individuals who arrived in Sri Lanka from overseas, the Department of Government Information said.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 93,772.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,476 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 90,708 while the death toll stands at 588.