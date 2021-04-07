Showers expected in three provinces today

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces in the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 14th of April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (April 07) at around 12.13 noon, are Colombo, Malwana, Kosgama, Sitawaka, Maldeniya, Rozella, Talawakele, Sita-Eliya, Ettampitiya, Passara, Warralanda and Paladi Kalapuwa.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.