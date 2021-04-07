Public urged to follow health guidelines during Avurudu season

Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva has urged the members of the public to adhere to the health and safety guidelines introduced by the authorities in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Sri Lankans do have a proper understanding of how they should behave in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, he added.

The Army Chief noted that the increase or decrease of the country’s COVID figures in the coming days depends on the conduct of the public.

According to him, rapid coronavirus tests are expected to be carried out in all areas to detect positive cases.