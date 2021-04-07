The Elections Commission of Sri Lanka has been informed that the parliamentary seat of currently incarcerated Ranjan Ramanayake has been rendered vacant.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament on the matter this morning (April 06).

According to the Speaker, the Secretary-General of Parliament in terms of Section 64/1 of Parliamentary Elections Act No1 of 1981 has notified the Chairman of the Elections Commission of a vacancy which occurred in the membership of the 9th parliament.

Making an announcement at the parliament, the Speaker stated that the MP Ranjan Ramanyake ceased to be a member of parliament in terms of Article 66 D of the Constitution.

On April 05, the Court of Appeal rejected the writ application filed by the incarcerated Ramanayake seeking an interim order preventing the suspension of his seat in Parliament.