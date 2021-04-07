All liquor shops closed on April 13, 14

April 7, 2021   03:23 pm

The Department of Excise says that all liquor shops on the island will be closed on April 13 and 14 due to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

However, hotels with Tourist Board-approved ‘Excise RB’ licenses and places with specialized Boutique Villa licenses will be exempted from this decision, the Commissioner-General of Excise said, issuing a notice.

Meanwhile, the liquor shops will also be closed on April 26 in view of the Bak Full Moon Poya Day.

