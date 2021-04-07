209 more recover from coronavirus

April 7, 2021   04:06 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 209 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 90,917.

A total of 2,267 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 93,772 while the death toll stands at 588.

