Special permit to import Palm oil for bakery goods

April 7, 2021   05:22 pm

A special permit procedure will be introduced to import Palm oil required for the production of bakery and confectionery products, says Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena.

Accordingly, the relevant trades will not be affected by the decision to ban the import of Palm oil, he said addressing the Parliament earlier today (April 07).

If anyone wishes to import Palm oil, they can submit an appeal to the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance on the matter.

Responding to a question raised by MP Kumara Welgama, he pointed out that if the products are up to the required standards there will be no impediment to the production process.

