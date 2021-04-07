Use pipe water sparingly, Water Board requests

Use pipe water sparingly, Water Board requests

April 7, 2021   07:16 pm

The water supply in the island has been disrupted due to the prevailing dry weather conditions and the increase in water consumption during the festive season, says National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

NWSDB points out that the current situation has made it difficult to supply water at the same capacity, 24 hours a day.

Accordingly, there may be a low-pressure water supply to consumers in the highlands.

Thereby, the NWSDB requests water consumers to use pipe water only for essential activities in order to be able to provide drinking water to the consumers who do not have access to water.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories