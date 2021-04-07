Use pipe water sparingly, Water Board requests

The water supply in the island has been disrupted due to the prevailing dry weather conditions and the increase in water consumption during the festive season, says National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

NWSDB points out that the current situation has made it difficult to supply water at the same capacity, 24 hours a day.

Accordingly, there may be a low-pressure water supply to consumers in the highlands.

Thereby, the NWSDB requests water consumers to use pipe water only for essential activities in order to be able to provide drinking water to the consumers who do not have access to water.