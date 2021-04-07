190 coronavirus cases reported within the day

Sri Lanka on Wednesday (April 07) confirmed another 52 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as total infections detected within the day reached 190.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 93,993.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,485 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centers while total recoveries have reached 90,917.

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 588.