Three more COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has reported 03 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (April 07).

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths witnessed in Sri Lanka to 591 in total.

01. The deceased is an 89-year-old male resident in Homagama. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 while undergoing treatments at Colombo South Teaching Hospital and transferred to Base Hospital Mulleriyawa where he died on 06.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as septic shock, bacterial pneumonia due to COVID-19, acute kidney injury, and NSTEMI.

02. The deceased is a 38-year-old male resident in Thanamalwila. He was diagnosed as infected with the Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments at District General Hospital Hambantota and transferred to Base Hospital Homagama where he died on 06.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to COVID-19 Pneumonia.

03. The deceased is a 60-year-old female resident in Hettipola. She died on 03.04.2021 while undergoing treatments at Teaching Hospital Peradeniya. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 Pneumonia, end-stage renal failure, hypertension, and Ischemic Heart Disease.