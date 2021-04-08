Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm expected today

The possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island is high over the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces in the evening or night today (April 08).

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the aforementioned areas.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.