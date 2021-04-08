Youth linked to notorious criminal arrested with millions in bank account

Youth linked to notorious criminal arrested with millions in bank account

April 8, 2021   09:57 am

A 27-year-old person, who was in possession of Rs. 136 million in his bank account deposited by a foreign source, has been taken into custody.

The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday at Dharmarama Road in the area of Ratmalana, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The money has been deposited by the notorious criminal Dharmasiri Perera who is said to be in hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is currently operating from Dubai, the police spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories