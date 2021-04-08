Youth linked to notorious criminal arrested with millions in bank account

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 27-year-old person, who was in possession of Rs. 136 million in his bank account deposited by a foreign source, has been taken into custody.

The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday at Dharmarama Road in the area of Ratmalana, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The money has been deposited by the notorious criminal Dharmasiri Perera who is said to be in hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is currently operating from Dubai, the police spokesperson added.