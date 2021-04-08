Import of textile fabrics to be banned

State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabrics, and Local Apparel Products Dayasiri Jayasekara says that steps have already been taken to ban the import of textile fabrics.

The relevant gazette notification has been approved by Parliament as well, the State Minister said.

Minister Jayasekara expressed these views at a media briefing held in Colombo, yesterday (April 07).

The State Minister further commented, “A large number of batik and textile showrooms, especially batik, are being set up in the city of Colombo and in every city. That is a great strength.

We, through the parliament, halted the import of batik printed fabric to Sri Lanka. In addition, the importation of all textile fabrics was also banned. Minister Bandula Gunawardena approved it at our request. Accordingly, the import of batik [fabric] rolls to Sri Lanka will be halted completely.

We now have a great opportunity to bring back handloom textile and batik products manufactured in Sri Lanka to a great height.”