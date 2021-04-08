Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates against USD

Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates against USD

April 8, 2021   02:19 pm

The Sri Lankan rupee has come once again under pressure as it further depreciated against the US Dollar with the selling rate of the latter passing the 200 mark.

The current buying rate of the US Dollar today (08) stands at Rs.199.21 and the selling rate of the US dollar stands at Rs. 203.50, according to the daily exchange report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This is the highest buying and selling rate recorded for a US dollar in history.

