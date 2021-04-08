The Extraordinary Gazette notification announcing the appointment of Mr. Ajith Mannapperuma to the parliamentary seat vacated by Ranjan Ramanayake, has been published a short while ago.

The gazette notice states that the Secretary General of Parliament has informed the Election Commission, under Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, that a vacancy has occurred in the membership of the Ninth Parliament by reason of Mr. Ranjan Ramanayake ceasing to be a Member of Parliament.

“The Returning Officer, for the electoral district which returned the said member was directed by the Election Commission under Section 64(1) of the aforesaid Act to fill this vacancy as provided for under paragraph 13(b) of Article 99 of the Constitution.”

The Returning Officer has made a return to the effect that Mr. A. Ajith Kumara Mannapperuma was declared elected as a Member of Parliament for the said electoral district, it states.

Mannapperuma contested the 2020 general election from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and came in fifth among the SJB contestants from Gampaha District, securing a total of 47,212 preferential votes.

