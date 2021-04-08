SLC appoints new Selection Committee

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced the appointment of a new Selection Committee chaired by former Sri Lankan cricketer Pramodya Wickramasinghe.

The 06-member panel was ratified by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, it said.

Accordingly, the following members have been appointed to the Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, with immediate effect:



Mr. Pramodya Wickramasinghe – Chairman

Mr. Romesh Kaluwitharana – Member

Mr. Hemantha Wickramaratne – Member

Mr. Varuna Waragoda – Member

Mr. S. H. U Karnain – Member

Mrs. B.A. Thilaka Nilmini Gunarathne – Member