SLC appoints new Selection Committee

April 8, 2021   09:41 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced the appointment of a new Selection Committee chaired by former Sri Lankan cricketer Pramodya Wickramasinghe.

The 06-member panel was ratified by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, it said.

Accordingly, the following members have been appointed to the Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, with immediate effect:


Mr. Pramodya Wickramasinghe – Chairman
Mr. Romesh Kaluwitharana – Member
Mr. Hemantha Wickramaratne – Member
Mr. Varuna Waragoda – Member
Mr. S. H. U Karnain – Member
Mrs. B.A. Thilaka Nilmini Gunarathne – Member

