Two more Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths today while this brings the death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 593.

One of the deceased is a 70-year-old male from Dehiwala who had been transferred from the South Colombo Teaching Hospital to IDH after being diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

He had passed away on April 08 due to serious heart condition, shock caused by blood poisoning, high blood pressure and Covid-19 pneumonia.

The other victim is a 79-year-old woman from Kondavil who had passed away at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital on April 08 while receiving treatment.

The cause of death is cited as kidney disease complications caused by Covid-19 infection, blood poisoning, pneumonia and high blood sugar.