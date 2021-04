The Ministry of Health says that another 49 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three of the new cases from the Prisons Covid-19 cluster while the remaining 46 are close associates of the Peliyagoda Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of fresh cases reported within today to 309 while the total number of cases affiliated with the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters climbs to 89,341.