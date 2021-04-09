India, Sri Lanka agree to jointly work against terror groups, fugitives

April 9, 2021   12:20 am

India and Sri Lanka on Thursday agreed to work jointly against terrorist groups and fugitives wherever they are present and active, and emphasised on sharing real time intelligence.

In the first delegation level virtual police chiefs’ dialogue, India and Sri Lanka also decided to strengthen the existing cooperation mechanisms, as also designate “nodal points” for timely and effective handling of existing as well as emerging security challenges.

The Indian delegation was led by Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and the Sri Lankan team was led by C. D. Wickramaratne, Inspector General of Police.

Both sides agreed to work jointly against the terrorist entities including the global terrorist groups and fugitives, wherever they are present and active, a home ministry statement said.

While appreciating each other’s ongoing action against drug traffickers and other organised criminals exploiting the narrow sea route between the two countries, the two sides emphasised on the need for sharing of real time intelligence and feedback.

The institution of police chiefs’ dialogue, assisted by the members of other security agencies on both the sides, will further enhance the existing cooperation between the police forces of both the countries, the statement said.

The first delegation level virtual meeting was held in an environment of positivity and trust, it added. 

Source: PTI

-Agencies

