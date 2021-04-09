Nearly 100 mm rainfall expected in five provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (09th), are Kirindegama, Bakunawala, Padeniya, Elagomuwa, Yodaganawa, Balukekulukada and Kumanaruat about 12:12 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-easterly to Easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.