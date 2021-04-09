Special bus, train services for Avurudu season from today

April 9, 2021   09:19 am

A special bus service has been set in place for members of the public in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Chairman of Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Kingsley Ranawaka said measures were taken to deploy 400 additional buses during the festive season.

Accordingly, this special bus service will be in effect from Friday (April 09) until the 15th of April, he said further.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to deploy buses to Colombo for people returning to Colombo following the festivities.

The decision on the leave of bus conductors and drivers has been forwarded to the relevant depots, the SLTB chairman added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways stated that 21 additional trains will be up and running from today for the Avurudu season.

